The Bassma Kodmani Fellowship: Advancing a Democratic Transition in Syria

In March 2025, following the fall of the Assad regime in Syria and in memory of Bassma Kodmani, who passed away in March, the Arab Reform Initiative launched the Bassma Kodmani Fellowship. This one-year fellowship is dedicated to fostering rigorous research and policy engagement on Syria’s transition toward inclusive governance, human rights, and social justice.

Honoring Bassma Kodmani’s Legacy

Dr. Bassma Kodmani was a visionary scholar, strategist, and advocate for democratic change in the Arab world. She devoted her life to the pursuit of a just and inclusive political future for Syria, believing in the power of research and dialogue to shape policy and drive meaningful transformation. Kodmani’s work spanned decades, bridging research and activism, and her efforts were instrumental in amplifying Syrian voices on the global stage. This fellowship is a realization of her vision—a commitment to ensuring that Syria’s transition is guided by informed, independent research and policy thinking that centers Syrian agency and aspirations.

Objectives of the Fellowship

The Bassma Kodmani Fellowship is designed to support scholars and analysts who are committed to advancing a democratic and inclusive transition in Syria. Fellows will conduct in-depth research on the evolving political landscape, focusing on the shortfalls of the political process, the deteriorating security situation, and economic challenges. The aim is to diagnose these pressing issues, explore potential avenues for addressing them, and provide actionable recommendations that can inform policymakers in Syria, the Arab region, and Europe.

Fellows will be expected to:

Conduct In-Depth Research: Monitor and analyze Syria’s transition, including governance structures, economic policies, security sector reform, and political negotiations. Fieldwork inside Syria will be encouraged, depending on the evolving security situation.

Produce High-Impact Analysis: Develop research papers, policy briefs, and op-eds that provide timely, well-documented insights into Syria’s political, economic, and security dynamics.

Engage with Policymakers & Stakeholders: Present findings at conferences, participate in policy dialogues, and contribute to discussions shaping Syria’s future. ARI will facilitate media outreach and organize events to amplify the research.

Contribute to ARI’s Broader Initiatives: Work alongside ARI’s network of scholars, policymakers, and civil society actors to ensure that grounded and localized insights drive policy discussions on Syria’s transition.

2025 - 2026 Priority Areas

For its inaugural year, the Bassma Kodmani Fellowship will focus on two critical aspects of Syria’s transition: