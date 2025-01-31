Bawader / Commentary
Is Extradition to Syria for Suspects of International Crimes, Including Al-Assad, Possible?
Interview
What Roadmap for Dealing with Syria’s Disappeared? A Conversation with Luis Fondebrider, One of the World’s Leading Forensic Anthropologists
Publications
Bawader / Commentary
Algeria: After the Presidential Elections, the Return of the Military Order to Civilian Life?
Bawader / Commentary
EU-GCC Relations in 2025: Will Actions Speak Louder Than Words?
Research
13 Years After the "Revolution": Media and Tunisia’s 2024 Presidential Elections
Bawader / Commentary
Coup-proofing Strategies in Turkey and Egypt Through the Lens of Dominant Perceived Threat
Research
Navigating the Challenges of Environmentalism in an Increasingly Authoritarian Iraq
Bawader / Commentary