ARI at COP

As a part of our Environmental Politics Programme, ARI is committed to engaging in dialogue to push for sustainable, just transitions on environmental issues across the MENA region. Part of this dialogue includes our participation at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or "COP" summits.

Our engagement with COP started in 2022, where we commented both online and in meetings about the proceedings of COP27 in Egypt, and continues in 2023 where will attend the summit held in Dubai (COP28).

