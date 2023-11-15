ARI at COP28
As the Arab Reform Initiative (ARI) takes the global stage at COP28 in Dubai, we mark an important moment in our role as advocates for environmental policy reforms in the MENA region and promoters of the importance of achieving a just environmental transition. Our participation represents more than simply a physical presence; it represents our steadfast commitment in the face of serious climate challenges. ARI's participation in this COP demonstrates our dedication to bringing local environmental challenges to the forefront of international attention.
"We cannot not talk about the environment without talking about the political injustices that surround us, and similarly, we need to address in the COP the injustices that plague our region, including in Palestine, in Syria, in Libya and in Iraq." - Sarine Karajerjian, Director of the Environmental Politics Programme, ARI
We intend to demonstrate an increasing understanding of the MENA region's specific environmental concerns as well as the essential role that grassroots voices play in forging global solutions. The presence of ARI at COP28 is more than an opportunity; it is a responsibility to amplify marginalized voices and push significant change for a more equitable and sustainable future.
Objectives:
- We aim to connect with a diverse array of voices, encompassing a broad spectrum of think tanks, NGOs, and activist organizations, to gain a multifaceted understanding of the crucial issues impacting the Middle East and North Africa region."
- We aim to elucidate and advocate for the concept of Just Environmental Transition as the foundational framework for addressing climate and environmental challenges. We believe this approach offers a comprehensive and equitable path to tackling these critical issues.
- We are determined to elevate the profile of AR's Environmental Politics Program. The COP presents a prime opportunity to amplify our presence on the global stage, increasing awareness of our identity, mission, and the impactful work we undertake.