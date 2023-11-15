ARI at COP28

As the Arab Reform Initiative (ARI) takes the global stage at COP28 in Dubai, we mark an important moment in our role as advocates for environmental policy reforms in the MENA region and promoters of the importance of achieving a just environmental transition. Our participation represents more than simply a physical presence; it represents our steadfast commitment in the face of serious climate challenges. ARI's participation in this COP demonstrates our dedication to bringing local environmental challenges to the forefront of international attention.

"We cannot not talk about the environment without talking about the political injustices that surround us, and similarly, we need to address in the COP the injustices that plague our region, including in Palestine, in Syria, in Libya and in Iraq." - Sarine Karajerjian, Director of the Environmental Politics Programme, ARI

We intend to demonstrate an increasing understanding of the MENA region's specific environmental concerns as well as the essential role that grassroots voices play in forging global solutions. The presence of ARI at COP28 is more than an opportunity; it is a responsibility to amplify marginalized voices and push significant change for a more equitable and sustainable future.

Objectives: